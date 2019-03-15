Eskimo Dance Takes On Printworks London

Eskimo Dance returns to the renowned Printworks London to give us a healthy dose of UK grime’s best.

Taking over the south-east London venue on March 22nd, the line-up boasts the return of JME, grime veteran D Double E, Birmingham’s Jaykae and the mighty President T.

Promising a back-to-back show, the multitalented CASisDEAD will be a special guest on the night. As Eskimo Dance goes, we can always expect a few surprise guests, as well a solid line-up of DJs with Logan Sama, Sian Anderson, Maximum and Grandmixxer on the list.

The show has had a successful run since returning in 2012 after taking a hiatus in 2005. Created by Wiley, Eskimo Dance was established in the early 2000s.

Starting off in small underground venues across London, Eskimo Dance has since gone on to have a wider reach selling out shows across the country. It has become one of grime’s mainstay events always showing undeniable respect to the genre as a whole.

Eskimo Dance can be relied on to give us a line-up displaying fresh, new talent as well as MCs who have built up the genre since the beginning.

Tickets for this month’s show have been going fast and are on the verge of selling out. Grab yours whilst you can here.

Words: Nikita Rathod

