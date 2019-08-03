Erykah Badu, James Blake For Flow Festival

Finland's Flow Festival is set to welcome Erykah Badu and James Blake this summer.

The Helsinki festival is shaping up to be something quite special, with the likes of Blood Orange, Father John Misty, and The Cure to perform.

With Tame Impala and Robyn travelling to Finland, the line up contains some absolute pearls.

New additions include neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu, while James Blake is also set to hit Flow Festival.

Khruangbin and Big Thief will play the event, with Astrid Swan, Stina Koistinen, and Owen Pallett also making the trip.

Tickets are on sale now.

Flow Festival runs between August 9th - 11th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.