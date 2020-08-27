End Of The Road Confirm Streaming Event

End Of The Road have confirmed a new streaming event.

The much-loved, multi award winning festival won't be taking place in 2020, due to the ongoing limitations placed on live music by the pandemic.

Set to return in 2021 with essentially the same line up - and a few tasty additions, no doubt - the festival team have worked hard to create a digital alternative.

In The Garden Of Streaming will take place on September 6th, and will be filmed at Larmer Tree Gardens' Singing Theatre Stage.

The event will match live performances from the likes of Squid, The Golden Dregs, Billy Nomates, and Katy J pearson against workshops, Q&As, and some bonus surprises.

It's free entry, and the mud won't stick to your boots, either.

Say the organisers: "We owe a huge debt of thanks to you, our audience, for sticking with us this year. We can’t thank you enough but we’re not through the woods yet. We’ve pulled out all the stops to bring you an evening of live performance, and we want as many of you to join us as possible so this event is available free of charge."

"If you feel you can, we’d really appreciate your contributions toward covering our costs. 20% of all proceeds will go to our long term local charity partner CODA MUSIC TRUST. Thanks for your support, your encouragement, and for keeping the independent spirit of End Of The Road alive. Can’t wait to have a beer with you all soon."

In The Garden Of Streaming takes place on September 6th - it will broadcast HERE.

