Elton John Confirms Hyde Park Support Slots

Elton John has confirmed the full support slots for his London show.

The Hyde Park date is part of his ongoing farewell tour, and it will feature some stellar guests, hand-picked by the Rocket Man himself.

Taking place on June 24th, Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour comes to London for an emotional evening.

Rina Sawayama - a long-time friend, and an Elton collaborator - will take part, alongside LA based future-soul collective Gabriels.

Let's Eat Grandma will perform at Hyde Park, alongside Berwyn, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith, and Juanita Euka.

Tickets are on sale now.

Elton John will play London's Hyde Park on June 24th.

- - -