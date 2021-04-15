EFG London Jazz Festival Announces Dates, Line Ups

EFG London Jazz Festival will go ahead later this year, it has been confirmed.

The multi-venue jazz celebration will return in 2021, running from November 12th - 21st.

It's the 29th instalment of EFG London Jazz Festival, a city-wide mixture of performances, talks, and more.

Highlights include a special celebration of the life and work of Tony Allen, and performances from Woodkid, Sarathy Korwar, Dave Holland and John Scofield, Dianne Reeves, Average White Band, and more.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (May 21st).

Full line up:

Friday 12 November

Jazz Voice | Royal Festival

Hall Joachim Cooder + Sam Amidon | Queen Elizabeth Hall

Julian Lage | Cadogan Hall

Saturday 13 November

Tony Allen: A Retrospective | Royal Festival Hall Curated by Femi Koleoso, Remi Kabaka, Ben Okri and Damon Albarn

Bryter Layter: A Nick Drake Celebration | Queen Elizabeth Hall

Lakecia Benjamin | Cadogan Hall

Irreversible Entanglements | Kings Place

Sunday 14 November

Dave Holland and John Scofield | Cadogan Hall

Amadou & Mariam + Yugen Blakrok | Royal Festival Hall

Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, Tyshawn Sorey | Queen Elizabeth Hall

Cleveland Watkiss and Django Bates: Arts and Crafts | Kings Place

Sarathy Korwar with special guests | EartH

Wednesday 17 November

Woodkid | Royal Festival Hall Joey Alexander + Noemi Nuti | Cadogan Hall

Thursday 18 November

What’s Going On: Nu Civilization Orchestra | Queen Elizabeth Hall

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On

Kandace Springs | Alexandra Palace Theatre Anthony Joseph | Kings Place

Friday 19 November

Yo La Tengo | Royal Festival Hall

Frazey Ford | Union Chapel Omar Sosa & Seckou

Keita | Queen Elizabeth Hall

Terje Isungset | Kings Place

Jaimie Branch | Jazz Café

Saturday 20 November

Average White Band: Saturday Night Funk! | Royal Festival Hall

Dianne Reeves | Cadogan Hall

Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra | Union Chapel

Stefano Bollani | Queen Elizabeth Hall

The Necks | Kings Place

Sunday 21 November

Zakir Hussain | Royal Festival Hall

Matt Calvert | Kings Place

