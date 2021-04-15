EFG London Jazz Festival Announces Dates, Line Ups

EFG London Jazz Festival will go ahead later this year, it has been confirmed.
The multi-venue jazz celebration will return in 2021, running from November 12th - 21st.
It's the 29th instalment of EFG London Jazz Festival, a city-wide mixture of performances, talks, and more.
Highlights include a special celebration of the life and work of Tony Allen, and performances from Woodkid, Sarathy Korwar, Dave Holland and John Scofield, Dianne Reeves, Average White Band, and more.
Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (May 21st).
Full line up:
Friday 12 November
Jazz Voice | Royal Festival
Hall Joachim Cooder + Sam Amidon | Queen Elizabeth Hall
Julian Lage | Cadogan Hall
Saturday 13 November
Tony Allen: A Retrospective | Royal Festival Hall Curated by Femi Koleoso, Remi Kabaka, Ben Okri and Damon Albarn
Bryter Layter: A Nick Drake Celebration | Queen Elizabeth Hall
Lakecia Benjamin | Cadogan Hall
Irreversible Entanglements | Kings Place
Sunday 14 November
Dave Holland and John Scofield | Cadogan Hall
Amadou & Mariam + Yugen Blakrok | Royal Festival Hall
Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, Tyshawn Sorey | Queen Elizabeth Hall
Cleveland Watkiss and Django Bates: Arts and Crafts | Kings Place
Sarathy Korwar with special guests | EartH
Wednesday 17 November
Woodkid | Royal Festival Hall Joey Alexander + Noemi Nuti | Cadogan Hall
Thursday 18 November
What’s Going On: Nu Civilization Orchestra | Queen Elizabeth Hall
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On
Kandace Springs | Alexandra Palace Theatre Anthony Joseph | Kings Place
Friday 19 November
Yo La Tengo | Royal Festival Hall
Frazey Ford | Union Chapel Omar Sosa & Seckou
Keita | Queen Elizabeth Hall
Terje Isungset | Kings Place
Jaimie Branch | Jazz Café
Saturday 20 November
Average White Band: Saturday Night Funk! | Royal Festival Hall
Dianne Reeves | Cadogan Hall
Bill Laurance & The Untold Orchestra | Union Chapel
Stefano Bollani | Queen Elizabeth Hall
The Necks | Kings Place
Sunday 21 November
Zakir Hussain | Royal Festival Hall
Matt Calvert | Kings Place
- - -
