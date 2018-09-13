Ed Sheeran Announces Leeds, Ipswich Shows

Ed Sheeran is set to play shows in Leeds and Ipswich next summer.

The songwriter is now becoming used to packing out stadiums, with 2018 bringing with it some of the biggest shows of Ed Sheeran's life.

Next summer, though, he'll take things down a notch, playing gigs in two cities that have a personal connection to him.

Ed Sheeran will play a pair of dates at Roundhay Park in Leeds, close to where he was born in Halifax.

The songwriter is then set to complete two shows at Chantry Park in Ipswich - a short distance from where he grew up.

Tickets for those shows go on sale from 10am on September 27th.

Catch Ed Sheeran at the following shows:

August

16 - 17 Leeds Roundhay Park

23 - 24 Ipswich Chantry Park

