Dundee's Reading Rooms Finds New Home

Dundee club The Reading Rooms has found a new home.

The venue opened over a decade ago in a Victorian library building, becoming one of Scotland's most respected small clubs.

Amid mounting pressure from police and authorities in the city the Reading Rooms shuttered earlier in the year, despite protests from the clubbing community that surrounded it.

A search for a new home followed, with the Reading Rooms team now confirming that they have secured new premises.

The King's Theatre in the centre of the city has been taken over, and will launch as Kings on December 7th with a set from Artwork.

Erol Alkan touches down on December 14th, with the club set to retain a Funktion One soundsystem.

In 2020 the venue's remit will broaden, acting "as a multi-purpose, multi-cultural community led art & performance space."

Here's the full statement:

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.