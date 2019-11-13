Dublin's Alternating Current Festival Postponed

Dublin's Alternating Current has been postponed.

The festival was organised to showcase cutting edge arts from both sides of the Irish border, nestling on venues around Dublin.

Due to take place this weekend, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has triggered the postponement.

Announced on social media, it came after internal discussions about the responsibilities associated with hosting a festival during this time.

The team said: "We want to sit back for a couple of weeks before announcing the festival again but rest assured, we expect to showcase the lineup to the audience it deserves as soon as is possible."

Here's the statement...

We’ve thought, debated and agonised over this for the past couple of weeks but we’ve decided to postpone Alternating Current. This has been a very difficult decision but we think it’s for the best. Please see thread for full statement. pic.twitter.com/s2BqehRXtw — Dublin Digital Radio (@DublinDigiRadio) March 11, 2020

