Dua Lipa Announces Huge UK Arena Tour

Dua Lipa has confirmed details of a huge UK arena tour for summer 2020.

The pop star cemented her icon status with a colossal debut LP, scooping up a host of BRIT awards in the process.

Work on her second album is under way, with Dua widely expected to release the project next year.

Her new Future Nostalgia tour has been announced, and - one would assume - that will also be the title of the new record.

Part of a full world tour, it opens with two nights at London's O2 Arena, before winding its way around the country.

Dua comments: “What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few."

She adds: “Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production."

FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR - FIRST DROP OF THE WORLD TOUR - EU 2020 - COME SEE ME IN A CITY NEAR YOUTIX ON SALE THIS FRIDAY VIA https://t.co/b0UsD2IlHt pic.twitter.com/x67PiSKwjJ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) December 2, 2019

Catch Dua Lipa at the following shows:

May

26 London O2 Arena

27 London O2 Arena

June

1 Manchester Arena

4 Leeds First Direct Arena

7 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

10 Birmingham Arena

13 Newcastle Utilita Arena

25 Glasgow SSE The Hydro

18 Dublin 3Arena

19 Dublin 3Arena

