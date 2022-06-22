Dream Wife, Belako Link With SON Estrella Galicia For Special London Show

Spanish brewery project SON Estrella Galicia are teaming up with Hackney's Paper Dress Vintage to merge Spanish and British culture.

Today - June 22nd - the cult Hackney Venue will open its doors for a self-described night of live music, beer culture, and positive impact:

"Just in time for summer, we're now pouring Estrella Galicia lager on our taps and it's tasting mighty fine! Traditionally we’ve sourced all our beer from local breweries but after Brexit, it feels like now is the time to re-embrace our European cousins and in Estrella Galicia we’ve found a great match, pop in for a cold pint and take a look at some of the improvements we've made around the place in time for the big launch party on 22nd June." - Steve Dix, Co-Owner of Paper Dress Vintage

"Paper Dress is such a unique outlet which is why Son Estrella Galicia’s activation fits so well - combining great music with beer culture and food, something we feel is a unique offering." - Lindsay Castling, Son Estrella Galicia

The partnership is enlisting the help of London's Dream Wife and Spanish outfit Belako to each perform intimate sets at the East London vintage boutique. Both bands are renowned for their incredible live performances, and will no doubt rock the intimate venue.

"It’s gonna be a sticky hot summer night. I used to do yoga classes at Paper Dress Vintage dress so definitely intrigued to see the space in a live show setting… Last time I was there I ended up leaving with a long silk dress from the 1920s that I wore once at a New Year’s Eve party where I danced all night in it then walking up the stairs to my house at 8AM I stepped on the trail and ripped the dress in half straight down the middle. Maybe I’ll just sew it up for this show…. Belako are such wonderful people and one of our favourite bands. Met them at a festival in Spain a few years back and just fell in love." - Rakel Mjöll, Dream Wife (Lead Vocals)

"We couldn’t be more excited, after all this time, to come back to London in such a special venue as we’ve been told, for a small but surely intense gig with one of our favourite bands. Dream Wife are not only a huge reference for their powerful sound and live performance but especially for how they combine music with statement and attitude. Until we find ourselves there, we can’t believe it’s happening."

Belako - Estrella Garcia are also offering consumers the chance to learn the perfect pour for a pint of Spanish Cerveza, all with sustainability in mind. - The event is sold out, but you can join the DICE waiting list here.

