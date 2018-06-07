Drake Headlines Wireless

Drake has stepped in to headline this summer's Wireless.

The day started ominously for fans, with DJ Khalid unable to perform due to what was officially termed "travel issues".

Speculation mounted over a replacement, with a number of names being thrown into the hat. However in the end it was Canadian rapper and British street culture enthusiast Drake who got the job...

It was quite a weekend for the rapper, who also sprayed over a drill beat in a special set for Link Up TV.

