Download Festival Won't Take Place In 2021

Download Festival will not take place in 2021.

The metal and hard rock festival had planned to host a 2021 instalment, if conditions surrounding the pandemic permitted.

Sadly, it seems as though it just won't be possible to host a full scale event this year, so the team have taken the tough decision to call off this summer's event.

All is not lost, however - Download will return in 2022, and will take place between June 10th - 12th.

Kiss, Iron Maiden, and Biffy Clyro will headline, with all previously purchased tickets set to follow over.

Here's the announce.

Weâ€™re sorry to announce that Download 2021 will no longer be taking place. Please read the full statement below.



Download will return stronger than ever 10th - 12th June 2022 with headliners @kiss, @IronMaiden and @BiffyClyro.Â pic.twitter.com/eQ3xb0Djke â€” Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 1, 2021

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â