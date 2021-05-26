Download Festival Resurrected As Test Event

Download Festival is set to return as a government test event.

The rock and metal weekender had initially been called off , due to fears over the pandemic.

Now in a new move, Download will go ahead in reduced form as part of the government's test schemes.

All fans will be required to test COVID-19 tests before and after the festival, with proof of a negative test a necessity for entry.

There will be no day tickets, with all fans required to camp on-site for the duration of the event.

It's heartening news, however, with 10,000 fans now able to seek out tickets for the much-loved event.

In a statement organisers said there would be no social distancing on-site, and "moshing will be allowed".

Download runs between June 18th - 20th.

We're hyped to announce #DownloadPilot. A camping festival pilot in Donington Park, that’s part of the government’s Event Research Programme.



Priority access for DL22 ticket holders available on Tues 1st Jun. General sale Thurs 3rd Jun.https://t.co/mnsDqBoNCM pic.twitter.com/PPZ41jJEGL — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) May 26, 2021

- - -

