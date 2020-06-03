Doves Announce Special Outdoor Live Performance

After a ten-year hiatus, Doves stormed back in style earlier this year with the release of their fifth studio album 'The Universal Want' which earned them their third UK number one album spot. Now, the Mancunian alt-rockers have just announced their return to live music with a special outdoor performance coming next year.

As part of the city’s Live at the Piece Hall series, Doves will take to the Halifax stage on Saturday 19th June 2021 alongside a stellar line-up. This includes the likes of Mercury Music Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, fast-rising indie rock band Pip Blom, alt-pop newcomer Sfven plus a main support act still to be announced.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We look forward to welcoming the iconic Northern band Doves to The Piece Hall... we continue to commit ourselves to delivering vibrant and exciting events that are safe for visitors to enjoy in our renowned open-air courtyard, welcoming music-lovers to enjoy artists in our esteemed historic cultural venue.”

The band shared the announcement of the performance on their socials, declaring it simply and directly as “something to look forward to.” Well said, boys, well said.

- - -

- - -

Tickets for Doves plus special guests will go on sale from www.seetickets.com, Gigantic.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk from 10am on Friday (November 6th).

Words: Jamie Wilde

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.