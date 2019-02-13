Doja Cat, Aystarr, Zeph, and Ellie Prohan Added To Who We Be 2019

Doja Cat and Ellie Prohan will play Who We Be when it hits Manchester later this month.

The Spotify-led event is a celebration of rap culture on both sides of the Atlantic, and travels to Manchester on November 22nd.

Taking hold of Victoria Warehouse, the historic space will play host to some stunning talent, ranging from man-of-the-moment Aitch to Tion Wayne.

Elsewhere, future-driven rap virtuoso Octavian will perform, joined by the sensational Doja Cat.

Aystarr will represent Liverpool's incredible rap underground, while Ellie Prohan will mix DJ and host duties.

All in all, it's not one to be missed.

Who We Be hits Victoria Warehouse, Manchester on November 22nd.

