DM's Boot Room Tunes: Manga Saint Hilare

Fresh from the release of ‘Outsiders Live Forever’, Manga Saint Hilare continues to make grime music that is true to himself, demonstrating how creative and inclusive the genre can be.

Manga was invited to a Roll Deep studio session by Wiley back in 2004 and was soon invited to join the legendary line-up, making a pair of appearances on their debut album ‘In At The Deep End’. All of that now cemented in grime lore for generations to come.

He’s remained one of the crew’s most prolific MCs, and continues to surprise listeners with forward-thinking releases that never compromise the true essence of grime.

Ahead of tomorrow nights performance at DM's Boot Room alongside Etta Bond ( sign up now for free tickets) we asked Manga to pick out six songs that left a mark on him.

Wiley 'A Lot To Learn' (Tunnel Vision Pt.1)

Tyler, The Creator 'Smuckers' ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West (Cherry Bomb)

A2 'Gold'

Novelist 'Whole 9 Yards'

Dizzee Rascal 'Get By'

