DJ Shadow Announces UK Shows For 2020

DJ Shadow has confirmed a full European tour for 2020.

The legendary producer returns this month, with his ambitious double album 'Our Pathetic Age' landing on November 15th.

The first half is completely instrumental, while the collaborative second half finds DJ Shadow reaching out to (deep breath!) Nas, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Paul Banks (of Interpol), Run The Jewels, Pharaohe Monch, Wiki, Sam Herring (Future Islands), and more.

With the record out on November 15th the producer has confirmed a European tour for 2020, including three UK shows.

DJ Shadow will play Glasgow on February 27th, before hitting Manchester's Albert Hall, and London's Brixton Academy.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 8th) at 10am.

Catch DJ Shadow at the following shows:

February

27 Glasgow SWG3 - Galvanizers

28 Manchester Albert Hall

29 London O2 Academy Brixton

Photo Credit: Derick Daily

