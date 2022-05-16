Deftones Announce Intimate London Show

Deftones have confirmed plans for an intimate London show.

The metal giants are set to play Download Festival this summer, and will stick around the UK for one extra date.

Deftones will play London's O2 Forum Kentish Town, with the show taking place on June 13th.

Tickets go on sale shortly. The band are working with a fresh line up, after the departure of long-time bassist Sergio Vega back in March.

Airing the reconstituted line up on a Stateside tour alongside Gojira, this line up lands in the UK next month.

