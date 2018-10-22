Def Leppard, Slipknot, Tool For Download 2019

Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool are set to play next summer's Download festival.

The rock and metal event is one of the most important in Europe, attracting colossal crowds that draw on an international audience.

Returning next summer, Download will run between June 14th and 16th at its spiritual home in Donnington Park.

First names on the list include Def Leppard performing their classic album 'Hysteria' in full, alongside a plethora of other classics.

Slipknot and Tool join the bill, with Download also welcoming Slash, Die Antwoord, Whitesnake, Rob Zombie, Carcass, Reel Big Fish, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.

Download runs between June 14th and 16th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.