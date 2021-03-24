Davido, Pa Salieu, Rema, Honey Dijon For London's Yam Festival

Davido and Kehlani will headline this summer's YAM Festival.

The one day festival hits Clapham Common on August 28th - traditionally Notting Hill Carnival weekend - and it aims to platform and support Black excellence.

Music from across the diaspora will hit Yam Festival, headed up by acrobeats kingpin Davido.

Kehlani will also headline, with Pa Salieu, Ms Banks, Femi Kuti, Nao, and Stonebwoy taking part.

Princess Nokia is set to play Yam Festival, alongside red hot rapper Rema, alongside Vigro Deep, DJ Lag, and Honey Dijon.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (April 1st).

YAM Festival takes place on August 28th.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.