Dave Postpones London O2 Arena Shows

But the shows will definitely happen...
Robin Murray
Live
20 · 02 · 2022

Dave has postponed his London O2 Arena shows.

The rapper stole the show at the BRITs with a flame-enhanced guitar solo, recruiting some of the best names in UK rap for an all-star onslaught.

The ceremony took place in the O2 Arena, and Dave was slated to play two headline shows at the mammoth venue this coming week.

Alas, Storm Eunice intervened, and record-breaking high winds tore the arena's roof to shreds.

Dave has now been forced to postpone his O2 Arena shows, but intends to confirm re-scheduled dates this week.

In a short note to clarify the situation he wrote:

So, one more time, here is Dave's BRIT Awards performance.

Dave
