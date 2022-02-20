Dave Postpones London O2 Arena Shows

Dave has postponed his London O2 Arena shows.

The rapper stole the show at the BRITs with a flame-enhanced guitar solo, recruiting some of the best names in UK rap for an all-star onslaught.

The ceremony took place in the O2 Arena, and Dave was slated to play two headline shows at the mammoth venue this coming week.

Alas, Storm Eunice intervened, and record-breaking high winds tore the arena's roof to shreds.

Dave has now been forced to postpone his O2 Arena shows, but intends to confirm re-scheduled dates this week.

In a short note to clarify the situation he wrote:

Bad news, The O2 have told us Monday and Tuesday’s shows can’t happen. (Storm/roof) we’re doing everything we can to reschedule the shows to play as soon as possible. Have been told it won’t be too long I’ll know more on Monday and will return with a tweet then.. So sorry guys — SANTAN (@Santandave1) February 19, 2022

So, one more time, here is Dave's BRIT Awards performance.

