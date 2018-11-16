Daphni, Pearson Sound And More Unite For Charity Event This Weekend

Daphni, Pearson Sound and more are set to unite this weekend for a special charity event.

Percolate & Poly: Dance For Mind unites the crack underground promotions team with Mind, a charity who do so much to support those with mental health issues.

Taking place this Sunday (November 25th) at East London venue Hangar, the line up is pretty special, with some top selectors giving up their time.

Daphni will play a set on the night, with Shanti Celeste and Pearson Sound going back to back. Matching a packed main room against an ambient room, this second space will be helmed by the likes of Shannen SP, Sybil, and Raw Silk.

Tickets are on sale now, and they're priced at donations between £5 and £30 - give whatever you can afford.

100% of door profits go directly to Mind, a charity actively involved in tackling mental health within the music industry, while Hangar will also donate a percentage of the bar.

Percolate & Poly: Dance For Mind takes place on November 25th.

