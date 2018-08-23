Dalston Venue Visions To Close

Dalston venue Visions is set to close immediately.

East London nightlife is increasingly under the microscope, with Hackney Council rolling back licensing measures amid controversial circumstances.

Recently Kingsland Road spot The Alibi shuttered, with a new pub/venue due to open in its place.

Now Visions - a matter of yards down the road from The Alibi - has announced that it, too, is set to close.

The team are promising a new venture elsewhere in London, but it's a sad loss - Visions has hosted some fantastic raves in its time, with regular residencies focussing on 90s hip-hop, grime, bashment and more.

Here's the statement in full.

The current spate of closures on Kingsland Road hasn't gone un-noticed...

R.I.P., Visions. Dalston has officially made the transition. Wouldn’t be surprised if Ridley Road Market was an airport by next week. — MIKILL PANE (@MikillPane) August 23, 2018

Both Alibi & Visions closing within a week of each other.. what’s happening to Dalston?? — Lobster Theremin (@lobstertheremin) August 24, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.