DaBaby's Name Removed From Parklife Line Up

DaBaby will not be appearing at Parklife festival this summer.

The Manchester event was due to host the rapper as part of its 2021 line up, but a recent change to the bill has seen him drop out.

The move was spotted by fans, who immediately linked it to his atrocious onstage comments at Rolling Loud festival over the weekend.

Since then, the likes of Elton John, Madonna, Questlove, and former collaborator Dua Lipa have all called out his behaviour, which was homophobic and used misinformation about HIV and AIDs.

DaBaby doubled down, sharing a video which referenced AIDs before slating his critics online.

According to TMZ , DaBaby's departure from the Parklife bill isn't actually to do with his behaviour - he cancelled some time ago, citing concerns around COVID.

Parklife have yet to comment on the line up change.

