DaBaby Dropped From Lollapalooza Line Up

DaBaby has been dropped from the Lollapalooza line up.

The rapper was due to headline the American festival tonight - August 1st - but he has been removed from the line up.

DaBaby drew controversy following statements onstage at Rolling Loud festival last week , making homophobic comments and supplying disinformation surrounding HIV and AIDs.

He said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light up.”

“Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put your cellphone light up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

In the UK, Parklife quietly removed DaBaby from the line up - although some reports suggested this was due to travel and COVID restrictions.

Lollapalooza have been unequivocal in their stance, deciding to take DaBaby out of play altogether.

A short statement from the festival reads: “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

- - -