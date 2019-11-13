D-Block Europe Are Playing London's O2 Arena

D-Block Europe will play a full arena tour next year.

The rap duo released their 90 minute debut album 'The Blueprint - Us vs. Them' a few days ago, an ambitious statement from the underground heroes.

Nominated for a BRIT Award at the start of 2020, it's been a colossal rise for the viral rap pairing.

Now they're set to play their home city's cavernous O2 Arena, a spectacular moment for the London outfit.

D-Block Europe will open their May 2021 tour in Dublin, before hitting Glasgow, Cardiff, Bournemouth, and Birmingham.

Playing London's O2 Arena on May 25th, the tour wraps up in Manchester on May 27th.

If you've purchased the album then you'll be granted exclusive access to ticket pre-sale for 24 hours, from Wednesday (October 14th) at 9am.

General sale opens at 9am on October 15th.

D-Block Europe have confirmed the following shows:

May

11 Dublin Olympia

14 Glasgow O2 Academy

16 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

18 Bournemouth International Centre

19 Birmingham Utilita Arena

21 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

25 London The O2

27 Manchester AO Arena

