"Culture Creates Unity" Tallinn Music Week 2022

A vibrant cultural whirlwind showcasing an eclectic spread of music and art from Europe and beyond, Tallinn Music Week is one of the most compelling and immersive festivals one can hope to catch. This year however, TMW’s foundations were built upon shifting sands, kicked up of late across the border. As news of the Ukrainian conflict reached the organisers one week prior to the intended line-up announcement, the opportunity arose to move the festival in a new and trepidatious direction; towards Narva, Estonia’s easternmost city, bordering Russia. All set for four days in Estonia, split equally between Tallinn and Narva, CLASH sets out with open ears and an energetic intrigue.

After touching down in Tallinn, we traipse through the medieval streets of Vanalinn, the capital’s picturesque old town, in the direction of Telliskivi, an industrial quarter turned creative hub. Our footsteps are met with the steady drumming of a protest outside the Russian embassy, setting a defiant tone for the days to come. Telliskivi, in contrast with the old town, abides by a distinctly modern heartbeat, and sports an array of bold murals and vibrant venues, truly spoiling CLASH for choice. Outside Fotografiska, the district’s swanky international photo museum, Ukrainian popstar Ivan Dorn opens the festival with a free concert, spearheaded by messages of peace and unity which rally the crowd under a pledge of allegiance for his homeland.

[Sahareya - Laura Palling]

The ensuing nights in Tallinn showcase an exhilarating eclecticism, across a spectrum of venues from the seedy to the sublime. Thursday ‘post-Dorn’ sees CLASH captured by a lucid serenity; a performance by Swedish drone musician Maria w Horn and the Tallinn University of Technology Academic Female Choir, which echoes through the rafters of St. Catherine’s, a 13th century monastery in Vanalinn.

Back in Telliskivi, the air of Uus Laine is thick with a bohemian haze, as audiences catch acts on the Soda Pop roster. Here we witness up-and-coming Slovenian rapper Sahareya, a soft spoken Liis Ring on home turf, and a transgressive rip-roar from Latvian group The Bubble Gum expLOTION. Later on we are thrown into the notorious deep end of Sveta Baar, where CLASH stares stageward in awe, besotted by the industrial prowess of Plié. Hailing from Lithuania, their set was characterised by high-heeled theatricality, stereo sax-work, and a heaviness that left the crowd headbanging to their brain’s discontent.

[Plié - Tanel Tero]

Friday arrives and festival-goers are met with an event schedule bursting at the seams. Showcases are centred once again around Telliskivi, where the mellow synths of krapka;KOMA, and the gothic darkwave of Gentle Ropes (both Ukrainian artists given free sound residency by the festival) cast ethereal shadows. Refreshingly forward-thinking guitar bands litter the night, and audiences in their droves are captivated by Neon Fir’s modal psychedelia, Röövel Ööbik's electric genre-defiance, Zahir’s unfettered tumult, and the angular, avant-garde woodwind hooks of Witch & Monk.

The blanket of night drew closer, and after a taste of Wrupk Urei’s burgeoning progressive intent at the Tartu 2024 showcase (curated by Estonian production dynamo House Ö Studio), CLASH composed itself at Philly Joe’s Jazz Club. Here we were met with the expansive, cinematic sound world of Brave Noises, whose virtuosic compositions captured the crowd, and aptly complimented a refreshing Vana Tallinn with ice.

[Galaktlan x Alex Wulf - Juri Seredenko]

An early start on Saturday takes us on a coach trip to Estonia’s easternmost city, Narva. Nestled on the border with Russia, a line dating back to 13th and 15th century settlements, the city is home to Station Narva, an annual festival also run by TMW organizers 'Shiftworks'. This year however was the first for both festivals to unite, as a direct response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Narva has a 95% Russian speaking population, and the city’s uniform, Brutalist architecture is an identifiable derivative of prior Soviet control. While it has been over 30 years since Estonia regained its independence, the situation in Ukraine places Narva, and EU nations lining the Russian border, in a state of growing angst.

An air of anticipation settles in the city as events are kicked off by a poignant speech from Estonian President Alar Karis, closely followed by a record fair in the glorious sunshine, outside Vaba Lava Narva. Here CLASH caught the indie anthem-wielding NEØV, the trancelike hyperpop of Maud, and then crossed the tracks towards Narva Art Residency which hosted a mind-bending set of live electronics and sampling from a beret-clad Modulshtein. The end of this performance signalled a journey across the bridge to Kreenholm Manufacture, a derelict factory complex perched on an island in the middle of River Narva. This site, sat a stone’s throw from the border, would be the location for Saturday’s Station Narva lineup.

[Genka & DEW8 ‘OLEG’ - Anna Markova]

First to shake the inner walls of this tattered monument was the cutting lyrical intent of Estonian rap veteran Genka and producer DEW8, joined by clamouring reinforcements from Lee Scott's Blah Records (Black Josh, Tony Broke, Reklews, Sleazy F Baby and Scott himself). Captivating Kreenholm from here onwards was the devastatingly beautiful pop ambience of Tirzah, and the galvanised thunderclaps of Floating Points, topping off the bill. The night drew to a close with an afterparty at Art Club Ro Ro’s on the riverbank. Here attendees soaked up the melodic indie guitar-craft of Lelee, and the omnipotent transgression of White Girl, whose on-stage empowerment and proclaimed solidarity with Ukraine truly captured the eclecticism and cultural impetus of the festival.

Our time in Estonia was remarkable, and while we caught a sizeable chunk of all TMW has to offer, to see it all would necessitate cloning oneself many times over. After having witnessed 25 artists, across 16 different venues, over the course of three days between two cities, a message of unity through music as a language without borders had certainly resonated. This is a festival that takes risks, allows ideas to flourish, and proudly celebrates an international music community.

Words: Kieran Macdonald-Brown

