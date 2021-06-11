Crowd Surge At Travis Scott's Astroworld; Eight Dead, 100s Injured

Eight people are confirmed to have died following a crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival last night (November 5th).

The event returned to Houston's NRG Park, with around 50,000 fans descending on the site.

When Travis Scott emerged to headline it is reported that a crowd surge caused severe compression towards the front of the stage.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña, “at approximately 9.15pm the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage. And that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries.”

Police have declared a "mass-casualty" incident, with eight people confirmed to have died following the surge.

Hundreds more were injured, with 17 taken to hospital - including 11 who were in cardiac arrest.

