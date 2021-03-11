Cross The Tracks 2022 - Khruangbin, Joy Crookes, Roy Ayers Confirmed

Cross The Tracks 2022 is set to welcome Khruangbin, Joy Crookes, Roy Ayers, and more.

The third instalment of the London festival, it returns to Brockwell Park for an all-day celebration of funk, soul, jazz, disco, dub, and other club culture elements.

Taking place on June 5th, Cross The Tracks have moved to welcome headliners Khruangbin, whose live show is famously dexterous and involving.

Elsewhere, BRIT nominee Joy Crookes will perform, alongside Sampa The Great, jazz-funk great Roy Ayers, and reggae soundsystem Channel One.

Romare, Jamz Supernova, Etta Bond, and more.

Tickets are on sale now.



