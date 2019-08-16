Could This Be Northern Ireland's First Socially Distanced Festival...?

New 'socially distanced' festival Unlocked is coming to Northern Ireland.

The team behind Stendhal Festival are behind the plans, following the cancellation of Stendhal 2020.

The new event series is billed as “the first festival of its kind in the history of Northern Ireland”, and takes place on Ballymully Cottage Farm in Limavady.

Initially planned for two weekends in August, Unlocked could expand to five weekends, boasting a capacity between 500 and 1000 people.

The announce reads: “Expect special performances from some of the very best talent the island of Ireland has to offer, beer gardens, delicious food and perhaps best of all, over 20 acres of outdoor scenic countryside to enjoy.”

In a statement about Unlocked, Festival Director Ross Parkhill explained: "We are confident that we have come up with an event plan that will make going to outdoor music events safer than going to the supermarket."

For more ticket details click HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.