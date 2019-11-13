Coldplay Will Play London's Natural History Museum Next Week

Coldplay are set to play a special one off show in London's Natural History Museum on November 25th.

The band's new album 'Everyday Life' - part of a two LP project - lands on November 22nd, and it will be marked by a special YouTube broadcast concert in Jordan.

Just one London show is planned for the 'Everyday Life' era, their first performance in the city since selling out four nights at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

The group play the city's Natural History Museum on November 25th, with exclusive access to tickets being given to UK fans who pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) 'Everyday Life' from the Official Coldplay Store, before 23.59pm on Thursday (November 21st).

All proceeds from the show will go towards the work of ClientEarth, an environmental charity close to Coldplay's heart.

Coldplay will play London's Natural History Museum on November 25th.

Photo Credit: Tim Saccenti

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.