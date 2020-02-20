Coachella 2020 Will Be Cancelled Outright

Desert festival Coachella will not go ahead in 2020.

The event was founded in 2002, and has run each summer since, latterly split across two weekends.

Set to return earlier this year with sets from Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and more, Coachella attempted to postpone until Autumn.

Public health officials have now squashed this - with concerns around coronavirus still evident, Coachella will not take place in 2020.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in an announcement .

“In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”

Alongside Coachella, country music event Stagecoach - which uses the same site - has also been cancelled.

