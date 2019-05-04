Clash Picks Five DJs Who Will Demolish DGTL 2019

Returning to the industrial site of NDSM Docklands for a seventh year, DGTL Amsterdam is back for another Easter weekend of cutting-edge electronic music.

Spread across seven visually-stunning stages, the international line-up covers everything from Chicago to Detroit, pounding techno to groovy house, ambient, disco and futuristic sounds.

From the Netherland’s own local heroes to heavyweights far beyond the Dutch boarders, there really is something for everyone as the DGTL team once again curate one of the biggest and best festival line-ups of the year.

Away from the music there's interactive art installations and sustainability projects as DGTL continues with its aim to become the first 'circular' festival by 2020 (there's a heavy emphasis on recycling, sustainability and being eco-friendly).

While DJ sets from big names like Disclosure, Bicep, Ben Klock and Amelie Lens are sure to be massive draws, there is a wealth of talent further down the bill: here are our five essential DJ picks.

- - -

Carista



Quickly becoming known as one of the fastest rising stars within the Amsterdam scene, versatile house selector Carista - who counts Seth Troxler and Secretsundaze among her fans - isn't afraid to surprise the crowd with one of her secret gems. Check out her Boiler Room at Dekmantel festival - described as “limitless sunshine and soul” - to see why.

SUNDAY / FREQUENCY / 4-6.30PM

- - -

Dr. Rubinstein



If you’re looking for relentlessly fast BPMs and the toughest acid and techno that’s out there, Dr Rubinstein won’t disappoint. Weaving together hypnotic acid, ’90s rave and pumping techno, her mind is always on the dancefloor: catch her at DGTL because it won’t be long until she’s a household name in dance music.

This wild Resident Advisor mix from 2016 will explain why everyone wants to see Martha Rubinstein. SATURDAY / GENERATOR / 5-6.45PM

- - -

Moxie



Moxie is a woman of many talents: as well as being a radio host, producer and globetrotting DJ, the London favourite also runs her own - consistently brilliant label - On Loop.

“Raised on raving and records”, it’s no surprise that no two Moxie sets are the same. Whether she’s interweaving Chicago influences with oddities or playful disco with energetic beats, she brings it all together effortlessly.

SATURDAY / GAIN / 3-4.15PM

- - -

Tijana T



She might be on opening duties at lunchtime on Saturday but don’t let that fool you into thinking Tijana T will take it easy. Renowned for her contagious energy and ability to connect with the audience, the Serbian DJ’s international career has skyrocketed since her unforgettable debut at Panoramabar in Berlin.

SATURDAY / GENERATOR / 12-3PM

- - -

Upsammy



Another rising talent of the Dutch underground scene, Upsammy’s unconventional DJing and production style has led to a packed calendar of dates across Europe and further afield - as well as a residency at De School.

Don’t miss her at Gain - an intimate in-the-round stage - before she plays Primavera in Barcelona in May and Junction 2 in London in June.

SATURDAY / GAIN / 4.15-5.30PM

- - -

DGTL Amsterdam runs from April 19th to 22nd. For tickets visit www.dgtl.nl

Words: Ben Jolley

