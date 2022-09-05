Clash Confirm The Great Escape 2022 Stage

Clash is heading to The Great Escape this weekend.

Yep, the Brighton showcase is back to full strength, and it remains the best place to discover new music at home or abroad.

A truly international event, The Great Escape rolls into action on the south coast with a plethora of panels, discussions, and gigs, ranging from intimate affairs to huge showcase events.

Clash will be there in the thick of it, with our rolling coverage set to capture the festival's hottest talking points.

We'll be hosting a special party at Brighton venue Horatios on Saturday (May 14th), and we're now able to reveal the line up in full.

Water From Your Eyes specialise in hushed, minimalist indie pop, the kind of songwriting that drifts into parts other groups can't reach. Nate Amos (This Is Lorelei) and Rachel Brown (thanks for coming) unite for this endeavour, and last year's 'Structure' - released on the always-vital Wharf Cat Records - was a storming word of mouth success.

One of the most engaging figures in New Zealand's ever-buoyant music community, Jonathan Bree is best-known for co-founding indie pop institution The Brunettes, alongside the redoubtable force that is Lil' Chief Records. 2020 project 'After The Curtains Close' revelled in the spectacular, and we can't wait to see what he'll do next.

Sydney's Azure Ryder is a truly special talent, with 2020 debut EP 'Running With The Wolves' marking her out - pun-intended - from the pack. Now signed to Island Records, she closed her breakout year with a stellar cover of jazz standard 'Feeling Good'. An atmospheric, bold, riveting performer, this is a rare chance to catch Azure Ryder on British soil.

Mattiel are long-time Clash favourites, with the Atlanta group releasing three fantastic studio LPs. The project's latest - 'Georgia Gothic' - landed earlier this year, an emphatic statement of intent. We're delighted they'll be playing our stage on Saturday night (May 14th).

Finally, Porches will headline. A venture led by songwriter Aaron Maine, Porches have emerged from deep underground roots to claim widespread critical acclaim, with their deft left-field synth pop absorbing a plethora of influences. Previous collaborators include Alex G and Dev Hynes, a sign of the respect Aaron Maine commands from his peers; Porches will launch a new chapter with this no-doubt fantastic set.

Clash x The Great Escape hit Horatios on Saturday (May 14th).

- - -