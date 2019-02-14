Clash Announces The Great Escape 2019 Line Ups

Clash is set to link with The Great Escape to host two special parties at the mammoth Brighton event.

The south coast showcase is bigger and bolder than ever, a three day excursion into new music featuring DJ sets, live music, and plenty of discussion.

Clash will be back reporting live on the ground, with our team set to seek out the very best new talent at the city-wide festival.

We will also be hosting two very special events, starting at Komedia on Friday, May 10th with sets from Tourist, Retiree, and Dutch selector Jarreau Vandal.

The following day - Saturday, May 11th - we take hold of The Arch for a very special excursion into breaking sounds from R&B, drill, and UK rap.

So expect performances from Just Banco, Olivia Nelson, SL, Unknown T, and headliner Jaykae.

Here's the full breakdown:

Komedia, Friday (May 10th)

Tourist (11.45pm - 12.30am)

Retiree (1.00am - 1.30am)

Jarreau Vandal DJ set (2.00am - 2.45am)

The Arch, Saturday (May 11th)

Just Banco (6.30pm - 7.00pm)

Olivia Nelson (7.30pm - 8.00pm)

SL (8.30pm - 9.00pm)

Unknown T (9.30pm - 10.00pm)

Jaykae (10.15pm - 10.45pm)

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.