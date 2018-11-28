Circa Waves

Circa Waves Announce Massive UK Tour For April 2019

New album 'What's It Like Over There?' lands on April 5th...
Robin Murray
Live
03 · 12 · 2018

Robin Murray /
Live
/ / 03 · 12 · 2018
0

Circa Waves have launched plans for a massive headline tour in April 2019.

The band's new album 'What's It Like Over There?' lands on April 5th, and it's set to be accompanied by some huge live shows.

An upcoming tour opens in Oxford on April 15th, before hitting Nottingham, Glasgow, and more.

Circa Waves play Manchester on April 19th, hit London's historic Roundhouse on April 26th, before wrapping up the tour in Newcastle on April 27th.

Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale from 9am this Friday (December 7th).

Catch Circa Waves at the following shows:

April
15 Oxford O2 Academy
16 Nottingham Rock City
18 Glasgow Barrowland
19 Manchester Victoria Warehouse
20 Sheffield University Foundry
23 Birmingham O2 Academy
25 Bristol O2 Academy
26 London Roundhouse
27 Newcastle University

For tickets to the latest Circa Waves shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

-

Follow Clash:

Read this next