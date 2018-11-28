Circa Waves Announce Massive UK Tour For April 2019

Circa Waves have launched plans for a massive headline tour in April 2019.

The band's new album 'What's It Like Over There?' lands on April 5th, and it's set to be accompanied by some huge live shows.

An upcoming tour opens in Oxford on April 15th, before hitting Nottingham, Glasgow, and more.

Circa Waves play Manchester on April 19th, hit London's historic Roundhouse on April 26th, before wrapping up the tour in Newcastle on April 27th.

Tickets for all upcoming shows go on sale from 9am this Friday (December 7th).

We’re on tour next April back doing what we love the most! Pre-sale starts 9AM Wednesday so to get early access to tickets pre-order our album now https://t.co/do6Nc2xQ31 @nightcafeband and @vistasmusic will be joining us, see you there! pic.twitter.com/Qj0ICWyiuh — (@CircaWaves) December 3, 2018

Catch Circa Waves at the following shows:

April

15 Oxford O2 Academy

16 Nottingham Rock City

18 Glasgow Barrowland

19 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

20 Sheffield University Foundry

23 Birmingham O2 Academy

25 Bristol O2 Academy

26 London Roundhouse

27 Newcastle University

