Chromatics Announce First UK Tour In Five Years

Portland electronic project Chromatics have announced their first UK tour in five years.

The project's hugely influential retro-futurist aesthetic has been much imitated, particularly since their involvement with the Drive score.

After a lengthy absence Chromatics are back, signalling plans for their first UK tour since 2014.

The project will play Manchester on October 23rd, before hitting Glasgow, Bristol, and London.

Alongside the live performance fans will be able to absorb features films directed by Johnny Jewel mixed live by video artist Danny Perez, a blend of the live/cinematic experiences.

Desire and In Mirrors will play support, with tickets on sale now.

Catch Chromatics at the following shows:

October

23 Manchester Albert Hall

24 Glasgow SWG3

26 Bristol Anson Rooms

27 London The Roundhouse

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.