Christine And The Queens Close All Points East's Opening Weekend

The opening weekend of All Points East closed last night - May 26th - with a majestic set from Christine And The Queens.

The festival had endured criticism on its second day, with lengthy queues followed by lacklustre sound for headliners The Strokes.

However the third day ran exceptionally smoothly, with fans on site in plenty of time for a stellar supporting cast.

Australia's Retiree and a sombre but stately James Blake were amongst the top picks, leading to a headline performance for Christine And The Queens.

With a high profile Coachella slot under her belt Chris was on majestic form, showing incredible poise and ambition with a muscular, and outright fun, set.

She also picks her moment, too - playing a breakout Glastonbury slot on the morning of the Brexit result, her first UK headline slot comes as the vote is announced for the European elections.

