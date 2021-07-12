Chilly Gonzales To Open Sea Change 2022

Chilly Gonzales will open Sea Change next summer.

The much-loved event aims to return in 2022, promising three days of unique events at historic venues around Totnes.

The full line up will be announced in the New Year, but Sea Change have laid out plans for a special opening event.

Chilly Gonzales - composer, raconteur, Guinness Book Of Records holder - opens Sea Change with a solo piano recital at Dartington's Great Hall, a stunning venue just up the road from Totnes.

Sea Change founder Rupert Morrison said: "Chilly is, without doubt, one of our favourite and most-played artists; his solo piano albums are just perfect. We'll run out of superlatives before May, but this is an absolute dream booking for us and we honestly can't think of a more special way to launch the weekend."

"Sea Change has a reputation for creating and programming memorable, one-off shows and events and this is destined to be one for the ages. We're delighted to work again in partnership with Dartington Arts to bring you this amazing show at the historic Great Hall."

Tickets are on sale now.

