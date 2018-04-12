Cher Announces First UK Tour In 14 Years

Cher has announced plans for her first UK tour in 14 years.

The iconic singer recently returned with 'Dancing Queen', a series of ABBA reinterpretations that delighted fans with its camp excess.

The New Year bodes well for fans, with Cher set to return to the UK for the first time in over 14 years.

Yep, she's going on tour, re-visiting her catalogue as well as bringing those covers on 'Dancing Queen' to life.

Opening in London's O2 Arena on October 20th, Cher hits Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow, before wrapping up the tour in Leeds on October 30th.

Cher comments: “I’m very excited to bring this show to the UK. It was the first country to embrace Sonny & Cher, and its where we created and had our first success with ‘Believe’. It’s really my second home.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 14th) at 10am.

Catch Cher at the following shows:

October

20 London The O2

24 Manchester Arena

26 Birmingham Arena

28 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

30 Leeds First Direct Arena

