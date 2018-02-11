Chemical Brothers To Headline All Points East 2019

Chemical Brothers are set to headline next year's All Points East.

The festival made its debut this summer, and will return in 2019 for a 10 day run of live music.

Running between May 24th and June 2nd, All Points East have named Chemical Brothers as their first 2019 headliner.

The dance giants will hit East London, joined by a stellar line up that includes Hot Chip, Primal Scream, and space rock pioneers Spiritualized.

Little Dragon will perform at the event, with All Points East providing a platform for Little Simz, Ibibio Sound Machine, and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 9th).

All Points East runs between May 24th - June 2nd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.