Chase & Status, Goldie, Bugzy Malone For Outlook Festival 2019

Chase & Status, Goldie, Bugzy Malone and many more will assemble at this summer's Outlook Festival.

The event is a celebration of bass culture, with Outlook helping to spearhead a new generation of Croatian festivals.

2019 represents Outlook's final year at its Fort Punts Christo site, and it's set to be a bumper instalment.

Chase & Status are set to headline, with the festival also making way for Goldie, Bugzy Malone, Ghetts, Shy FX and more.

Drum 'n' bass kingpin Andy C will play Outlook, with the bill featuring sets from Mala, Gentleman's Dub Club, and Flohio.

Tickets are on sale now.

Outlook Festival runs between September 4th - 9th.

