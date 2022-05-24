Charli XCX is playing All Points East this summer.

The pop icon recently played a packed out show at London's Alexandra Palace to thousands of jubilant fans, but it won't be long until she returns.

Disclosure have curated a full day for All Points East, with August 27th given over to the production team's tastes.

Charli XCX will play at the East London festival, and it's no doubt go down as a summer spectacle from the pop queen.

Elsewhere, you can check out James Blake, mura masa, Fred again..., KOFFEE, Channel Tres, the mighty Overmono, Joy Orbison, Enny, and Joy Anonymous.

Yung Singh will perform at All Points East, with the line up also boasting Wesley Joseph, Tora-i, and SHERRELLE.

Tickets are on sale now.

Charli XCX plays All Points East on August 27th.

