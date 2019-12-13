Chance The Rapper Pulls The Big Tour Once More

Chance The Rapper has pulled The Big Tour once again.

The hip-hop artist released new album 'The Big Day' earlier in the year, before launching plans for a full tour.

Set to kick off in September, The Big Tour - as it was dubbed - was almost immediately postponed.

Chance opted to spend time with his new-born baby daughter, pushing the dates back to January.

Now the live run has been interrupted once more, with Chance the Rapper confirming the news on Instagram:

“Hey guys I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best. I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert.”

“Thank you all for an amazing year, and a huge thanks to my team and family for being so strong through this whole year. I promise to come back much stronger and better in 2020 and hope to see some of you guys there. I truly love you and God bless.”

Check out his statement below.

