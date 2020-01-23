Celeste, Rina Sawayama For Latitude 2020

Celeste and Rina Sawayama have been added to the line up of Latitude 2020.

The festival returns this summer, with an exceptional line up that crosses between live music, comedy, and drama.

The latest line up announcement bolsters all of these offerings and more, spearheaded by BRIT Rising Star winner Celeste.

Set to dominate 2020, Celeste will plat Latitude, part of an announcement dominated by female talent.

Rina Sawayama - former Clash cover star, y'know - will play Latitude, alongside Angie McMahon, Big Joanie, and Cub Sport.

The new additions join headline acts HAIM, Liam Gallagher, and The Chemical Brothers.

Tickets are on sale now.

Latitude runs between July 16th - 20th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.