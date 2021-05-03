Caroline Polachek Announces London Roundhouse Show

Caroline Polachek is set to play London Roundhouse on October 28th.

The songwriter will follow pst year's remarkable 'Pang' with three huge shows, one in Los Angeles, one in London, and one in New York.

Hitting LA's Greek Theater on August 5th, she'll close the run in New York's Terminal 5 on December 2nd.

Right there in the middle is the UK date, with Caroline Polachek joined by oklou at London Roundhouse.

The Camden show takes place on October 28th, with pre-sale opening on Wednesday (May 5th) at 10am.

The full ticket sale opens at 10am on Friday (May 7th) and you can find all the details HERE.

Photo Credit: Aidan Zamiri

