Caroline Polachek Announces Autumn UK Tour; How To Get Tickets

Caroline Polachek will play a full UK tour this Autumn.

The songwriter recently lit up Coachella, and will play Primavera Sound later this month.

Hitting London for All Points East in August, she has just confirmed plans for a full UK tour.

Part of a wider European jaunt, Caroline Polachek plays Brighton's CHALK on October 27th.

Hitting Leeds and Manchester, she plays Brixton Academy in London on October 31st.

A Hallowe'en spectacular, the tour closes with a show at Bristol's Marble Factory.

Ticket pre-sale opens at 10am on May 18th, before general sale opens at 10am on May 20th.

Support on the tour comes from oklou.

Catch Caroline Polachek at the following shows:

October

27 Brighton CHALK

28 Leeds Beckett Students Union

29 Manchester Albert Hall

31 London O2 Academy Brixton

November

2 Bristol The Marble Factory

