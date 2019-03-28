Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Tiny London Show

Carly Rae Jepsen is set to play a tiny London show this May.

The country-pop star last played the UK in 2015, but sweeps back into London for an intimate live show.

The singer will hit XOYO in East London on May 29th, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Friday (April 5th).

Carly Rae Jepsen returned with new single 'Party For One' last year, and followed this with ‘Now That I Found You’ and ‘No Drug Like Me’.

Could a new album be on the way? Guess we'll have to wait and see...

