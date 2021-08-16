Caribou Announces Huge One Off Show

Caribou has announced plans for a massive one off show at Margate's Dreamland venue.

Dan Snaith resumed his Caribou moniker for the excellent 'Suddenly' album last year, one of 2020's standout electronic projects.

Yet he wasn't able to tour the record. This time round, Caribou hits the road with a vengeance, launching plans for a huge headline date.

The one off show takes place at Margate's Dreamland venue on August 26th, with support from genre-blurring electronic artist Kelly Lee Owens.

Opening up the show will be Marie Davidson, who will bring her new collaborative work with L’Oeil to life onstage in Margate.

Tickets are on sale HERE.

