Cardi B, Stormzy, 2 Chainz Announced For Rolling Loud Portugal 2021

Cardi B, Stormzy and 2 Chainz have been announced for Rolling Loud Portugal 2021.

The festival aims to return in 2021, with the opening three days - July 6th - 8th - selling out almost immediately.

As a result, Rolling Loud Portugal have arranged two additional days, featuring an international line up.

Cardi B will perform, joined by BRIT Award winning Croydon colossus Stormzy.

Boy Better Know are listed, while Stateside giant 2 Chainz joins a stellar bill. Nines, headie One, Lil Pump, Cordae, Dave East, SL, Ms Banks, and Flo Milli are amongst the latest confirmations.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (September 10th) at 9am.

Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 runs between July 6th - 10th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.